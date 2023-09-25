Tory Lanez Requests Move to General Population in Prison

Tory Lanez reportedly wants to be moved to the general population. Last week, Lanez was transported to a prison and has been isolated in his cell.

According to TMZ, one of Lanez’s lawyers, Ceasar McDowell, Lanez revealed that he would like to be placed in the general population. Lanez is currently placed in a protective wing for high-profile inmates but wants general treatment.

Lanez currently gets frequent guard checks and escorts to meals but wants to be moved to a more normal treatment. According to McDowell, Lanez believes he can handle himself and thinks he can fit in with prison culture.

In addition, Lanez may want to transition into the general population to take advantage of help and support groups.

After being sentenced to ten years for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, Tory Lanez was sent to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, which is been known to be one of the most murderous prisons in California. It has been reported that just this year alone, multiple inmates have lost their lives in North Kern.

Authorities in North Kern are currently investigating the death of 25-year-old Ricardo Saldivar, who was found dead in his cell on the 4th of July.

TMZ reports that Tory can stay out of the general population for long periods through skilled or unskilled labor jobs that will pay anywhere between $0.08 to $0.30/hour.





