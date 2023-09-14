Vic Mensa Reveals ‘VICTOR’ Album Features Tracklist

Vic Mensa officially shared an updated tracklist for his forthcoming sophomore album VICTOR (out this Friday). The new project will include features from Omari Hardwick, Jay Electronica, Common, Rapsody, DIXSON, Lekan, Ant Clemons, D Smoke, and Mr. Hudson. Earlier this week, the multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY-nominated rapper/producer also released an additional single from the record titled “LVLN UP” as part of the NFL and Roc Nation’s Songs of the Season initiative through the NFL’s Inspire Change social justice platform. Vic’s song is the newest addition to the multi-tier, season-long initiative that will highlight superstars and emerging artists of all genres. States Vic, ““LVLN UP” is a centerpiece of the VICTOR album. I made it in Ghana using samples of Ebo Taylor, a highlife pioneer from the 60s & 70s that was a contemporary of Fela Kuti. I produced the record and wrote the hook out there, but it wasn’t until I got locked up in early 2022 that I really got the inspiration to complete the record. It’s a super anthemic joint so to have it used in NFL Songs Of The Season works perfectly.” To celebrate the project, Vic Mensa will be hosting an album release event in his hometown of Chicago labeled as the “The Mensa Melee” in which Vic will set up a boxing ring and put on a boxing exhibition soundtracked by the album. Vic and Omari gave fans a first look at the event in the latest trailer shared on Vic’s Instagram account.

VICTOR TRACKLIST:

1. Sunday Morning Intro (feat. Omari Hardwick)

2. Victor

3. RUMORS

4. LVLN UP

5. The Weeping Poets (feat. Jay Electronica)

6. Swear

7. $WISH (feat. G-Eazy & Chance The Rapper)

8. sunset on the low end

9. STRAWBERRY LOUIS VUITTON (feat. Thundercat & Maeta)

10. $outhside Story (​​feat. Common)

11. Law of Karma

12. Blue Eyes

13. Blue Eyes (Interlude) (feat. Rapsody)

14. Sunday Evening Reprise (feat. DIXSON & Lekan)

15. all i kno

16. Ble$$ings (feat. Ant Clemons & D Smoke)

17. 14 Days (feat. Mr. Hudson)

18. Eastside Girl (feat. Ty Dolla $ign) (Bonus Track)





