Vivica A. Fox to Host New Food Competition Series

Vivica A. Fox is set to host a new food competition series called Family Recipe Rumble.

According to Deadline, the new series will award $10,000 to the winner of two families that will put their recipes up in a battle and share stories.

Included in the show will be three courses, detailing their cultures in the creation.

The show is led by Rainbow Heads who are shopping the show to networks.

“This isn’t your typical food competition show,” said Fox. “Recipes passed down by generations sometimes tell the story of a family’s rich traditions, that nourish not only the appetite but the soul.” “We hope to show that meals made with love, and a little bit of friendly competition, can be satisfying to everyone who watches.”





