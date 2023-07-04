11
The Source |[WATCH] Tamika Scott Granted Order Of Protection Against Her Sister and Brother-In-Law

Earlier this year, Xscape singer Latocha Scott and her husband Rocky Bivens were exposed for allegedly stealing money from Latocha’s sister Tamika Scott. Tamika accused Rocky of fraudulently cashing her Xscape royalty checks. 
The story was shown on their hit TV show SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B where it was revealed that Rocky was getting kickbacks from certain promoters unbeknownst to Kandi, Tamika and Tiny.

Now Tamika admits she has a protective order against her sister and brother-in-law because they’ve been threatening her.

Tamika spilled the tea on Kandi Burruss’ podcast, ‘Speak On It.”Watch below.






Source link

