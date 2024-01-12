Wiz Khalifa Reveals He’s High At His Son’s Parent-Teacher Conferences: ‘They Expect It’

Rapper Wiz Khalifa revealed he’s usually high when he goes to his 10-year-old son Sebastian’s parent-teacher conferences.The father of one share he’d rather his son’s teachers connect with the real him. Wiz, 36, shares Sebastian with Hollywood influencer Amber Rose, 40.

“Hell yeah. I’m pulling up stoned. They expect it,” Khalifa said on a recent episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“They know what’s up. It’s not like back in the day [where] you’re considered a bad parent if you smoke weed. I’m pretty sure my son smells like weed. I don’t know because I can’t smell it but I’m pretty sure he smells like pot.”

Wiz continued: “I’m pulling up high because I want them to connect with the real me. They’re not going to get a fake version of me or this made-up parent that society makes you think that you’re supposed to be. I am who I am, and it’s not because I’m a celebrity or anything.”

Wiz shares that he spends $10,000 on good quality weed that he lights up daily.

He said pot motivates him to work out in the gym every day.

“It’s because it’s really what I believe in and why not get the real me?” he says. “Why would I have to change who I am or act like I’m not that just for these places that I’m going to go? That’s not how I’m going to be living my life ever. Hell no.”

Wiz shared his experiences as a single dad in his 2019 docu-series, Wiz Khalifa: Behind the Cam.

He admitted “Bash” helped him to mature into a man.

“Bash is a huge part of that transition — and not being with his mother, too, because it forced me to be more responsible and do the things I wouldn’t normally do,” he said. “The older that he gets, the more influence I have on him. So it’s not as much as just makin’ sure he’s good; it’s actually being there.”





