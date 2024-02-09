Ye and Ty Dolla $ign Release Alternate Version of “Vultures” Produced by Havoc

Ahead of the release of their duet album, Vultures, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign dropped off a new video of the title track produced by Havoc. Accompanying the release is a video bringing in horror-adjacent themes, which evokes a theme for the album.

With the Vultures show set for Chicago, Ye and Ty Dolla $ign set their sights on the New York experience. The next Vultures experience is set for UBS Arena in Belmont Park on Feb. 9, the album’s release date.

“Fans will have the rare opportunity to experience ‘Vultures, Volume 1’ in a high-fidelity audio and visual showcase, crafted by YE and Ty Dolla Sign,” UBS Arena’s website reads. “This event marks a historic moment as attendees will listen to the album together with the artists and album collaborators.”

KANYE WEST x TY DOLLA $IGN

¥$ VULTURES

VOLUME 1 LISTENING PARTY NEW YORK

UBS ARENA 🏟️ 🚨FEBRUARY 9TH🚨 pic.twitter.com/lxaDxOP22J — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) February 7, 2024

Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign booked and sold out the United Center in just seven minutes for their VULTURES release party.

After the achievement, Ye revealed that his hometown is giving him arena access.

“We just sold out the United Center in seven minutes and I just wanted to express to everybody out there to see if anybody can help with this,” West said. “It’s the only arena I had access to in the past year. And when I call, people say there’s no avails for me and you know why that is. If there’s anybody out there that can help with this, please do.”

Damn, Kanye said he needs help getting booked into other arenas after selling out the United Center in 7 minutes pic.twitter.com/QtubFgfbTJ — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 7, 2024





