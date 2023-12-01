7
Is JAY-Z’s 14th Solo Album On the Way?

140 1 minute read

Is JAY-Z’s 14th album loading? HOV and the Brooklyn Public Library are auctioning off a trophy case highlighting each of his solo albums. From Reasonable Doubt to 4:44, that’s 14 albums. But the case has an open spot for a 14th entry. Leading fans to believe a new Hov album is on the way.

Previously, JAY-Z says he would never retire again and still wants to create music. But there’s a catch: he feels his music needs to have something to say.

Speaking to Gayle King for CBS Mornings, Hov revealed that he wants to create music, “but it has to be something important.”

“I don’t wanna just make a bunch of tunes,” Hov said. “That’s not gonna serve me. It won’t feed me, first of all – I have to be saying something important. It has to mean something, you know? It has to mean something to a larger society.”






