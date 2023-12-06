WATCH: Lil Baby Says ‘F— the Rats’ On Stage as a Gunna Collaboration Played

Lil Baby is making sure everyone knows he isn’t rockin’ with Gunna. Baby was on stage performing when “Drip Too Hard,” a collaboration with Gunna, played. Lil Baby said onstage, “Fuck the rats.”

Nah lil baby dissed gunna on stage when “Drip too hard” came on 😳😳😳 “f*ck the 🐀 turn that 💩 off” pic.twitter.com/H8YLkmMLFh — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) December 4, 2023

In June, Gunna made his return to music, but who thought he would drop a diss in the first release? The new single is “Bread & Butter,” and Gunna combats snitch allegations.

Gunna also reveals he was misled by the lawyers and district attorney:

“Lawyers and the D.A. did some sneaky shit, I fell for it

On my Ps and Qs because this time, I be prepared for it.”

But the real eyebrow-raising bars come at the end, seemingly shading Lil Baby, specifically a bar about “you in business with a rat.” The line can be connected to recent headlines involving Quality Control CEO Pierre Thomas.

“Peepin’ shit, I’m seein’ niggas fall back

You bitch ass niggas got me as the topic of the chat

You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat

And the boy that’s like your brother, and nobody speak on that”





