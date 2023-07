Earlier this year, rapper Gunplay flipped on social media when fans defunded his daughter’s GoFundMe account because he made a video gifting Rick Ross with an expensive gold chain. Now Gunplay is going viral after video shows the Miami rapper threatening to shoot up a Miami club because the DJ played a diss track aimed at him.

In the video, Gunplay is seen grabbing the DJ’s equipment and shouting “Don’t TOUCH ME! I will shoot up everything in here!”

Watch the video below.